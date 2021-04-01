Left Menu

Indian envoy, Alabama guv discuss expanding economic partnership

There are a number of Indian companies invested in Alabama in pharmaceuticals, plastics, automobile parts, and IT, including Polyplex, Therachem, Samvardhana Mothers, and ITC Infotech. Similarly, a number of Alabama based companies have also set up shop in India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 07:57 IST
India's top diplomat held a virtual meeting with Alabama Governor during which they discussed expanding the economic and commercial partnership with India.

''Wonderful interaction with'' Governor Kay Ivey on the opportunities to expand India's partnership with Alabama, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted. ''From education to manufacturing to trade, our engagements continue to grow in the South-East United States.'' There are a number of Indian companies invested in Alabama in pharmaceuticals, plastics, automobile parts, and IT, including Polyplex, Therachem, Samvardhana Mothers, and ITC Infotech. Similarly, a number of Alabama based companies have also set up shop in India.

During the virtual interaction, Ivey and Sandhu discussed expanding the economic and commercial partnership. Ivey in his remarks lauded the contributions of the Indian-American community who are active in different walks of life.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Sandhu has interacted with more than governors of 20 US states over the last six months from different parts of the country. Prominent among these include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Texas Governor Greg Abbot.

In March, the Indian ambassador had done a special event with Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, highlighting the economic partnerships in pharma, cybersecurity and IT, and aerospace and defence.

Notably, India and Maryland trade crossed USD 1 billion in 2019 and Indian companies have a strong presence in the state. India's bilateral trade with southeast US where Alabama comes is about USD 10 billion.

Sandhu's meeting with the governor is part of his sustained outreach at the state level and an acknowledgement of the fact that states are an important partner on economic and commercial engagement with India.

State Governments routinely undertake commercial delegations to India and provide a key source of Foreign Direct Investments. Similarly, the embassy is also facilitating Indian state engagements -- investment conferences for Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have been held in the US. PTI LKJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

