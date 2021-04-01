Militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan conduct joint exercise against terrorism

The militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan have conducted a 15-day joint exercise aimed at enhancing bilateral defence relations and sharing the rich experience of two armies against terrorism.

Titled the ‘Ex-Shake Hands,' the exercise was conducted in Saliyapura in North Central Province of Sri Lanka.

The exercise had the participation of six officers and 35 other ranks from the Pakistan Army and four officers and 40 other ranks from the Sri Lanka Army, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a release.

It was aimed at enhancing the bilateral defence relations and mutually share the rich experience of two armies against terrorism, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Shavendra Silva, Sri Lanka’s Army chief, said “that Pakistan has to-date remained a true friend of Sri Lanka during all her critical endeavours and always stood with Sri Lanka. Especially, Pakistan supported Sri Lanka against UNHRC resolution recently”.

Pakistan was among the nations which voted in favour of Sri Lanka at last week’s UNHRC resolution which called for the island’s human rights accountability and action for reconciliation.

In February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Sri Lanka.

