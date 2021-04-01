Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmationReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:23 IST
A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, using four drones.
There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
