One held with 130 kg of poppy straw in Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 130 kg of poppy straw from the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Babu Ram, a resident of Reasi, was intercepted during the checking of vehicles at Mund in Maira Mandrian area of Akhnoor, a police spokesperson said.

A search of his car led to the recovery of the contraband substance, he said.

Ram has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

