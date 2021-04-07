BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus

Former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital near here, was discharged on Wednesday.

Jarkiholi told reporters waiting outside the hospital that he requires rest as he was infected by the virus.

Doctors, who attended to him said he would remain in isolation for at least two weeks at home.

The BJP MLA, who is facing charges of sexual abuse, had failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday, citing health issues.

He was earlier subjected to questioning on March 29, during which he had sought four days time to answer their questions.

It is not clear when he would be questioned next.

The woman seen in the sleaze video, allegedly involving Jarkiholi, had accused him of 'raping' her on the pretext of getting her a government job.

She even blamed police that they were biased in favour of Jarkiholi and were trying to portray her as an accused and not a victim.

Jarkiholi had resigned as minister on March 3 owing to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)