Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-04-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 08:26 IST
Malaysia's Axiata, DiGi.Com shares suspend trading ahead of 'material announcement'

Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd suspended trading of their shares on Thursday, pending a "material announcement", both telecommunication companies said in exchange filings.

Last month, local newspaper The Star reported citing sources that talks have resumed between Telenor ASA, the largest shareholder in DiGi.Com, and Axiata for a merger between their mobile telecoms unit.

Both parties had explored in May 2019 a potential non-cash combination of their telecom and infrastructure assets in Asia in a new entity, but called off the talks in September.

