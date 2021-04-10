Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks transfer of petitions relating to uniform civil code from Delhi HC to apex court

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to transfer from the Delhi High Court to the top court, pleas related to framing of a uniform civil code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:56 IST
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to transfer from the Delhi High Court to the top court, pleas related to framing of a uniform civil code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration. The petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay urged the apex court to transfer the cases from the Delhi High Court to the top court and decide them collectively, in order to secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 of the Constitution and International Conventions.

It further asked to direct the Centre to constitute a Judicial Commission or expert committee to draft Uniform Civil Code / Indian Civil Code within three months, while considering the best practices of all personal laws and civil laws of the developed countries and international conventions and publish it on website for at least 60 days for extensive public debate and feedback. It also sought direction to the Law Commission of India to draft a Uniform Civil Code/Indian Civil Code in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21, 44 within three months.

The petition before High Court has sought direction and instruction to government to secure citizens, Justice (social, economic, and political), liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, equality of status and to promote among them all fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the nation. (ANI)

