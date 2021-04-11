Armed drug smugglers kill two police constables in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Two constables were killed after suspected drug smugglers opened fire when they were stopped at separate checkpoints in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police teams had set up barricades at different locations to catch hold of the suspected drug smugglers on Saturday night.

Police said the accused travelling in two jeeps and two SUVs were crossing the checkpoints at Kotdi police station area and Raila police station area.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said, ''Two constables were killed in the firing. Police teams have been alerted to search for the accused.'' The deceased constables were identified as Omkar Raika and Pawan Chaudhary.

Bhilwara Additional SP Chanchal Mishra said the armed drug smugglers first opened fire at the team in Kotdi police station area, in which Omkar sustained a bullet injury.

She said that barricades were later placed in the district to nab the accused. While crossing the checkposts again in Raila police station area, the suspects opened fire on the police personnel again in which constable Pawan Chaudhary died.

She said that no arrest has been made so far. A pick-up truck carrying narcotic substances has been recovered from Raila police station area whereas another SUV has also been recovered which the accused left behind during a chase.

A case of murder and obstructing government officials from discharge of their duty has been registered against unidentified accused at two police stations, she said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government for the deteriorating law and order situation.

State BJP president Satish Poonia and BJP MP from Bhilwara Bhagirath Chaudhary have blamed the state government for deteriorating law and order.

''Crime is once again in headlines today. Smugglers took the life of brave soldiers in Bhilwara yesterday night. A man was burnt alive in Lohargal, girls were raped in Nagaur. It will better if the government changes the motto of police to 'Trust in criminals, Fear in public','' state BJP president Satish Poonia said in a statement.

Bhilwara BJP MP Bhagirath Chaudhary, on the other hand, said they will not let the post-mortem of bodies be completed till the status of martyr is given to the policemen killed in the attack.

''It is unfortunate. There seems to be no government ruling the state. Policemen are being killed openly. Morale of the police is down. We will not let the post-mortem be done till the status of martyr is given to the deceased policemen,'' Chaudhary said.

