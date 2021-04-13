Gang of chain snatchers busted in Ghaziabad

Gang of chain snatchers busted in GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:27 IST
Police on Monday busted a Delhi-based gang of chain snatchers and arrested four people, an official said.
Indirapuram circle DSP Anshu Jain said the gang was active in Delhi-NCR.
Those arrested have been identified as Rizwan, the gang leader, Khalid, Arif, and Asif.
The police have recovered nine gold chains, two country-made pistols and two knives from their possession.
During interrogation, Rizwan told the police that he used to sell the stolen chains to a goldsmith in Kondli.
Later, Sunder Lal, the goldsmith, was also apprehended, the DSP added.
