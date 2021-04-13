Left Menu

Lebanon's president says new maritime claim needs government approval

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab's office said the decree should be approved by President Michel Aoun so that the new maritime coordinates setting out Lebanon's claim could be submitted to the United Nations. But the presidency said it should be approved by Diab's full cabinet, even though the government resigned eight months ago following a devastating explosion in Beirut, because of the gravity of the issue.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:41 IST
Lebanon's president says new maritime claim needs government approval

Lebanon's president said on Tuesday a draft decree expanding its maritime claims in a dispute with Israel must be approved by the caretaker government, rejecting a request to grant it swift presidential approval. The dispute with Israel over the maritime boundary has held up hydrocarbon exploration in a potentially gas-rich area of the eastern Mediterranean.

The decree, approved by Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, defence minister and minister of public work on Monday, would add around 1,400 square km (540 square miles) to an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean claimed by Lebanon. Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab's office said the decree should be approved by President Michel Aoun so that the new maritime coordinates setting out Lebanon's claim could be submitted to the United Nations.

But the presidency said it should be approved by Diab's full cabinet, even though the government resigned eight months ago following a devastating explosion in Beirut, because of the gravity of the issue. The draft decree "needs a collective decision from the council of ministers..., even under a caretaker government, due to its importance and the consequences," a statement from Aoun's office said.

Aoun's decision could significantly delay the process. Since the government resigned in August it has referred all issues for exceptional approval by the president, leaving them to get formal endorsement when a new government is finally agreed. Negotiations were launched in October to try to resolve the dispute with Israel yet the talks, a culmination of three years of diplomacy by the United States, have since stalled.

Israel already pumps gas from offshore fields but Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday Lebanon's expanded claim would derail the talks rather than help work towards a common solution, warning that Israel would implement "parallel measures".

Lebanon, in the throes of a deep financial meltdown that is threatening its stability, is desperate for cash as it faces the worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. But political leaders have failed to bridge their differences and form a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire Service Week to be observed in Delhi from Wednesday

Delhi Fire Service will observe a Fire Service Week from Wednesday by paying homage to its personnel who lost their lives during fire-fighting and rescue operations, and creating awareness among public.As part of the drive, a wreath laying ...

India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID cases soar

India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna shots. The move, which will drop the nee...

Three Bihar MLAs booked for violating COVID guidelines

Three Bihar legislators have been booked for violating COVID guidelines in Rohtas district, police said on Tuesday.The three MLAs were among 17 people against whom an FIR has been registered with Nasriganj police station of the district.Nas...

MP CM wants social groups to run COVID-19 care centres

As coronavirus cases record an alarming rise in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged social organisations to come forward for managing COVID-19 care centres and said the bed capacity is being increased in ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021