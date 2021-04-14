Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:31 IST
Kremlin tells U.S. it will act decisively if Washington imposes new sanctions - RIA
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin told Washington on Wednesday it would act decisively if the United States undertook any new "unfriendly steps" such as imposing sanctions, the RIA news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry source.

It said the comments were made by Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov who invited the U.S. ambassador in Moscow to talks following a phone call on Tuesday between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, RIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

