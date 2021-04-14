Left Menu

Orders issued to check panic on social media in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:46 IST
Orders issued to check panic on social media in Bhopal

Bhopal district administration has issued orders under section 144 of the CrPC against circulating misleading and unconfirmed reports and messages that can trigger panic among people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District collector Avinash Lavania has issued the preventive orders to check the sharing of unconfirmed, misleading and inaccurate information on social media platforms in the entire Bhopal district, a public relations department official said on Wednesday.

The order stated that circulation of objectionable, derogatory and discriminatory messages, audio-video clips and fake news can cause panic among people in the time of the pandemic.

The violators of the directives will face action under section 188 (offence of disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases

Bihars COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.Altogether 1,189 patients also recove...

Babar, Rizwan script Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, beat SA by 9 wickets

Babar Azams stunning century and Mohammad Rizwans classy fifty helped Pakistan complete their highest successful T20I run-chase with 12 balls to spare against South Africa in the third game here on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...

Italian TV host apologises for gestures mimicking Asians

A Swiss-Italian television host apologized Wednesday for mimicking Asians on a satirical TV program after her actions drew protests on social media.I am truly sorry and I apologize if I hurt anybody, Michelle Hunziker said in English in a v...

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.Spain rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021