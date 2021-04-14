Two held with charas worth Rs 30 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai crime branch's Anti- Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two persons with 1.5 kg charas, estimated to worth Rs 30 lakh, from Versova area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused Feroz Khan (48) and Aarif Khan (46) were picked up on Tuesday night by a patrolling team when they were roaming suspiciously near Nana Nani Park, he said.

Police recovered charas weighing 1.5 kg from their possession, the official added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPA) Act.

