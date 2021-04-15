SGS India Conferred The Changemaker Award 2021 For Development Work Undertaken In Government Schools Across India

MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is proud to receive the Changemaker Award 2021 for its excellent CSR initiatives and development works implemented in various government schools across India, in association with its CSR partner organization, Yuva Unstoppable.

SGS India works with YUVA Unstoppable, a non-profit organization, towards transformation of poor infrastructure and unhygienic sanitation facilities in identified government as well as municipality schools in India to benefit underprivileged children.

The focus of these CSR interventions is on: • Providing safe and clean drinking water • Setup of hygienic and proper sanitation facility • Setup SMART classrooms to enable an ingenious combination of technology driven learning environment with curriculum mapped content.

Yuva Unstoppable is an India based non-profit organization that has transformed over 2000 government schools and impacted over 1 million underprivileged children since its inception in 2005. The transformation works undertaken in schools majorly include upgraded toilets and sanitization, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital literacy, capacity building etc.

The virtual award ceremony was organized by YUVA Unstoppable, on April 10, 2021, to recognise the significant social initiatives and development work brought about by its corporate partners through CSR.

The award was received by the Managing Director of SGS India, Mr. Cresenciano G. Maramot, from the Hon. Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat in the presence of more than 3000 students, volunteers & teachers from across the country.

Speaking on this occasion, the Hon. Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat said, ''Shri Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable has adopted thousands of schools and empowered a million needy children across the country with the support of over 100 corporate partners. The CSR interventions of SGS towards making a real difference at the grassroots are deeply admirable and highly appreciable. Providing deserving children opportunities to grow and prosper is indeed a noble deed.'' Mr. Cresenciano G. Maramot, Managing Director - SGS India said, ''SGS strongly believes in adding value to society and empowering at the grassroot level. We seek to positively impact through our activities and use our scale and expertise to create sustainable future, respect human rights and invest responsibly in communities in which we operate. The power of education is unquestionable, and we believe this is how we can help individuals achieve their life goals and to further the socioeconomic development of communities. Through our efforts and CSR interventions to upgrade facilities in schools, we support and empower the students by providing them the necessary infrastructure and environment required for them to gain proper education and to progress and transform their lives and also bring about progress in their communities.'' ''We at Yuva Unstoppable are deeply committed to bringing about a lasting change in the lives of children. And in this journey, we are very proud and grateful to have SGS as our partner in kindness. Their outstanding contribution towards empowering children & youth through infrastructure facilities in schools has enhanced student learning outcomes and STEM education. Coupled with the application of technology (Smart Classrooms), it has empowered the students to use their creativity and develop their critical thinking skills. We congratulate SGS for becoming Yuva Unstoppable Changemaker 2021,'' said Amitabh Shah, Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer, Yuva Unstoppable.

Referring to the support received from SGS during the floods in Kerala in the year 2018, a teacher from a government school in Alappuzha district said, ''The 2018 floods wreaked havoc. Our school was shattered and the education of hundreds of children was at stake. With the support of SGS and Yuva Unstoppable, new water, hygiene, and sanitation facilities were created in the school. It helped to prevent the student dropouts and sustain their health & education. Not only this, it also helped to increase student enrolment in subsequent years.'' - Sajish Mathew, Teacher, Govt. JBHS, Ennakad School, Kerala ABOUT SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

