Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting today to assess COVID situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on Friday at 4 pm to assess the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai municipal jurisdiction.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:11 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on Friday at 4 pm to assess the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai municipal jurisdiction. The meeting will be held through video conferencing where the Chief Minister will take an assessment of the coronavirus situation in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
He will also take an update on BMC's pre-monsoon preparations. According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 6,21,646 active COVID-19 cases 29,59,056 discharges, and 59,153 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
