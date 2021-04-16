Delhi: LG Baijal directs setting up of helpline to check availability of hospital beds for COVID patients

Amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked officials to ensure the setting up of helplines that inform the availability of beds in hospitals. He also reviewed the enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and preparedness for implementing the guidelines issued by the government.

He reviewed the COVID situation along with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Divisional Commissioner, MCD Commissioners and other senior officers today. According to sources, Baijal advised the Chief Secretary to ensure the setting up of helplines that inform the availability of beds in hospitals, apart from displaying the same on government portals, and establishing help desks to assist coronavirus patients and attendants in every hospital.

"Concerted and coordinated efforts are required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the existing surge," he said as per the sources. Baijal also appealed to citizens to proactively cooperate in enforcing and observing COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a meeting today over the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials will also be presented at the meeting. On the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, the city has reported over 10,000 fresh cases. As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital from Friday. (ANI)

