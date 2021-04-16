Left Menu

Lanka's SC moved against legislation on China-backed Colombo Port City

Sri Lankas Opposition parties, civil society groups and labour unions have filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court against a proposed controversial legislation on the China-backed USD 1.4 billion Port City in Colombo, alleging that it violated the countrys sovereignty, the Constitution and labour rights.The bill titled the Colombo Port City Economic Commission was gazetted on March 23 and the ruling Rajapaksa administration tabled it in Parliament last week.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:35 IST
Lanka's SC moved against legislation on China-backed Colombo Port City

Sri Lanka's Opposition parties, civil society groups and labour unions have filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court against a proposed controversial legislation on the China-backed USD 1.4 billion Port City in Colombo, alleging that it violated the country's sovereignty, the Constitution and labour rights.

The bill titled the Colombo Port City Economic Commission was gazetted on March 23 and the ruling Rajapaksa administration tabled it in Parliament last week. The bill aims to provide for a special economic zone to establish a commission to grant registrations, licenses, authorisations and other approvals to operate business in such economic zones.

Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed a 5-member bench of the highest court to hear petitions next week, officials said.

The port city, a pet Chinese project of the administration of President Mahinda Rajapaksa and touted by the government as an investment hub for foreign capital, commenced in 2014 to build a financial centre on reclaimed sea land in extent little less than 3 kilometres at Galle Face seafront in the heart of Colombo.

The project was suspended in 2015 with Rajapaksa’s defeat and was revived by the successor Maithripala Sirisena’s government after a pause. It was completed in 2018.

However, Sri Lanka’s Opposition parties, including the United National Party (UNP), the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), civil society organisations, trade unions, on Thursday challenged the constitutional validity of the proposed legislation for the Port City.

The petitioners against the bill claimed that a number of provisions in the bill violates the Constitution and violates labour rights.

In their petitions, the petitioners asked the Supreme Court to rule that the bill must be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and by a referendum if it is to become law.

The petitions said that the Port City Commission to be established will be empowered under the Act to the detriment of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

The Colombo Port City project, expected to play a key role in China's ambitious 'Maritime Silk Road' project in India's backyard, is said to be the single largest private sector development ever in the island.

Sri Lanka, in recent years carried out various development projects with an estimated USD eight billion loans.

The huge Chinese loans sparked concerns globally after Sri Lanka handed over the Hambantota port to China in 2017 as debt swap amounting to USD 1.2 billion for a 99 years' lease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Irans nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that Tehran had started 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.Earlier the speaker of Irans parliament said Iranian scie...

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.The Indianapolis Metropolitan Pol...

NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block in Odisha

Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd NALCO said on Friday it has been granted mining lease of Utkal-E coal block in Odisha. The lease has been granted by the state Department of Steel and Mines.The initial capacity of Utk...

COVID-19: PM Modi suggests increasing oxygen production as per capacity of each plant, say officials.

COVID-19 PM Modi suggests increasing oxygen production as per capacity of each plant, say officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021