China to send 'positive message' on climate

China to send 'positive message' on climatePTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:14 IST
A leading Chinese diplomat says the world's largest carbon emitter plans to send a "positive message" at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week. But Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change.
