One dies, five pilgrims injured in road accident in Punjab

A 45-year-old man died on the spot while five pilgrims, including three women, were injured in a road accident involving a car and another four-wheeler near Chak Hakeem on National Highway No. 1 between Phagwara and Jalandhar on Friday, police said.

Sadar police station Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh identified the deceased as Prabhu alias Umesh, who was the driver of the four-wheeler (called 'Chhota Hathi' in local parlance).

The injured were all occupants of the car and belonging to Jaspalon area in Ludhiana district, he said.

They included family members Talwinder Kaur, Sandip Kaur, Parwinder Kaur, Akashdeep Singh -- who are the mother, wife, sister and cousin respectively of Navjot Singh, the driver of the car, who escaped with bruises, the ASI said.

They were returning from Amritsar after paying obeisance at Golden Temple, he said.

Navjot alleged that the four-wheeler, also coming from Amritsar, made a sharp cut to overtake them on the highway. While trying to avoid a collision, the car ran into a road divider, he said.

Likewise, the four-wheeler also ran into the divider while trying to go past another vehicle going in front of it, claimed Sahil, the surviving cleaner of the vehicle. He said they were going to Ludhiana after ferrying fish to a market in Amritsar.

Investigation Officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC including 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the car driver and a probe was on.

