Two electrocuted in J-K's Kathua
Two men, riding a motorcycle, were electrocuted on Saturday when they came in contact with a high tension wire during a trip to Jasrota Fort in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.PTI | Kathua | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:49 IST
Two men, riding a motorcycle, were electrocuted on Saturday when they came in contact with a high tension wire during a trip to Jasrota Fort in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Suresh Sharma (27) and Aditya Naqsh Sharma (26), hailing from Samba district, visited Kali Mata temple and were on way to the nearby fort when the 11 KV electricity line got snapped and fell on them, a police official said. He said both the victims died on-the-spot and their bodies were later handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naqsh Sharma
- Jasrota Fort
- Jammu
- Kathua
- Samba
- Suresh Sharma
- Aditya
- Kashmir
- Kali Mata
ALSO READ
Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic titled 'SamBahadur'
Three rusted mines recovered and diffused in J-K's Samba district
Students go on rampage in Sambalpur univ demanding online semester exam due to COVID
Three anti-personnel mines destroyed in J&K's Samba
Sambalpur varsity bags patent for millet-based cake mix