Mexican authorities probe former governor of Veracruz state

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-04-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 08:22 IST
Mexican authorities said on Sunday that they were investigating a former governor of the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz for crimes he allegedly committed while in charge of the federal government workers' social security body. The attorney general's office received a complaint against Miguel Angel "Y" late last year and has launched an investigation, it said in a statement, without giving further details on the case.

Miguel Angel Yunes was in charge of the body, known as ISSSTE, for more than three years until February 2010. In a statement published on Twitter, he denied any wrongdoing.

"It is totally reprehensible that organs of the Mexican state are used to persecute adversaries," the statement said. "Today, 11 years and two months later, in the middle of an election campaign, they start an investigation."

