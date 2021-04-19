Left Menu

Woman, son arrested for cheating person in Delhi

A 45-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly cheating women by engaging with them in conversations and stealing their jewellery, police said on Monday.The accused, Shanti Devi, and her 20-year-old son, Praveen, were arrested following raids at their house in west Delhis Raghu Birnagar, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:42 IST
Woman, son arrested for cheating person in Delhi

A 45-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly cheating women by engaging with them in conversations and stealing their jewellery, police said on Monday.

The accused, Shanti Devi, and her 20-year-old son, Praveen, were arrested following raids at their house in west Delhi's Raghu Birnagar, they said. The mother and the son with their associate, who was absconding, used to steal jewellery from women after engaging them into a conversation, police said. The matter came to light after a woman who was targeted by the mother and son approached the police in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in her complaint on April 9. The woman alleged that she was at a hospital with her sister-in-law for some check-up, when the accused woman entered into a conversation with her and took away her ear rings, pendant set and a finger ring, according to police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''Based on the complaint, we registered a case under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.'' During the probe, CCTV footage of nearby areas was checked. After the identity of the suspects was known, raids were conducted at Raghu Birnagar from where they were nabbed, he said. The accused woman told police that she committed the offence with her son and one of her associates. They sold the victim's jewellery to some unknown persons, the DCP said. The woman and her son were arrested and produced before the court wherein she was remanded to judicial custody and her son was taken to one-day police custody remand to recover the cheated jewellery and to arrest the co-accused, the officer The accused have also disclosed about their involvement in another case of cheating registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I...

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...

ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravag...

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021