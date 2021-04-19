Left Menu

Delhi: Couple without mask misbehaves with policemen when stopped, arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:59 IST
A man and his wife were arrested after they allegedly misbehaved with policemen when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj, officials said on Monday.

While the man was arrested on Sunday, his wife was arrested on Monday, they said.

A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with Delhi police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks.

Police said they registered a case against Pankaj, a marketing salesman, and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi.

''The husband wife couple who refused to wear mask and misbehaved with Police personnel of PS Daryaganj during weekend curfew and further obstructed them in the discharge of their duties have been booked and arrested,'' tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh from his official Twitter handle.

''During interrogation, the man put the blame on his wife and told police that his wife does not wear mask and also does not lets him wear the same. However, he claimed that whenever she is not around, he always wears a mask,'' a senior police officer said.

Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm on Sunday. The couple, travelling in a car, misbehaved with the policemen when they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them, the police added.

The couple also obstructed police personnel in discharging their duties. Later, they were taken to Daryaganj police station where they were provided masks and made to wear them as well, police had said.

