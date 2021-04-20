Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats in spy row

Russia on Tuesday declared two Bulgarian diplomats 'persona non grata' in a tit-for-tat response to Sofia's expulsion of two Russian diplomats last month over suspected espionage, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The expulsions of the Russian diplomats came in March after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.

