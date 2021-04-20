Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats in spy row

Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats in spy rowReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:52 IST
Russia on Tuesday declared two Bulgarian diplomats 'persona non grata' in a tit-for-tat response to Sofia's expulsion of two Russian diplomats last month over suspected espionage, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The expulsions of the Russian diplomats came in March after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
