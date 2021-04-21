Left Menu

Indian American lawmakers, groups welcome verdict in Floyd death case

Several Indian American lawmakers and groups have welcomed the decision of a federal grand jury in Minneapolis holding Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty on all three counts in the death of African American George Floyd.Justice was served today, but convicting Derek Chauvin wont fix the system that continues to terrorise and kill Black lives.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 07:08 IST
Indian American lawmakers, groups welcome verdict in Floyd death case

Several Indian American lawmakers and groups have welcomed the decision of a federal grand jury in Minneapolis holding Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty on all three counts in the death of African American George Floyd.

“Justice was served today, but convicting Derek Chauvin won’t fix the system that continues to terrorise and kill Black lives. It won’t bring back George Floyd,” Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

“Black lives matter—and we must keep fighting for them by passing the Justice in Policing Act and transforming policing,” Jayapal said.

Congressman Ro Khanna said: “This verdict brought accountability. I hope it will be the first of many. But it doesn't change the fact that George Floyd should still be alive today. We now must pass the Justice in Policing Act.” “My heart remains with the Floyd family. His life mattered. Black lives matter,” said the Indian American lawmaker representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives.

Indian American Congressman Ami Bera tweeted: “Justice has been served.” “Grateful for justice. My heart goes out to the Floyd family,” said Neera Tanden, president of Center for American Progress.

The South Asian Bar Association of North America applauded the jury verdict that found Chauvin guilty on all counts. “While this verdict was a step in the right direction, it is only one step in a broader fight against the systemic racism within our country,” SABA said.

“Justice was served today, but justice must be served every day,” said Rippi Gill, president of SABA North America. “We must not let our guard down, and we must continue to fight against the racism and violence plaguing our communities throughout the country,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indian American lawmakers, groups welcome verdict in Floyd death case

Several Indian American lawmakers and groups have welcomed the decision of a federal grand jury in Minneapolis holding Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty on all three counts in the death of African American George Floyd.Justice ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall as virus worries return to haunt markets

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outs...

China's Xi to attend climate change summit at Biden's invitation

Chinas President Xi Jinping will attend the U.S.-led climate change summit on April 22 at the invitation of President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Xi will attend the summit via video and will deliver a speech, ...

US: Chauvin found guilty on all three charges of killing George Floyd

A federal grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three counts of murder of African American George Floyd last year.Floyd 46, was killed in a brutal abuse of police force on May 25 last year du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021