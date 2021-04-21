EXCLUSIVE-UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar

The United Nations special envoy for Myanmar will fly to Jakarta on Thursday to meet senior officials of Southeast Asian nations searching for a path to end bloodshed after a coup in Myanmar, according to three sources familiar with her movements.

Christine Schraner Burgener will not be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit on Saturday but aimed to hold meetings on the sidelines of the event, the sources said.

