Vietnam PM to attend ASEAN summit on Myanmar in Jakarta

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Jakarta this weekend, its government said on Wednesday, a meeting set to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

The meeting would be Chinh's first international trip since he took the office earlier this month.

