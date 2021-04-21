Vietnam PM to attend ASEAN summit on Myanmar in Jakarta

Vietnam PM to attend ASEAN summit on Myanmar in JakartaReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:15 IST
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Jakarta this weekend, its government said on Wednesday, a meeting set to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.
The meeting would be Chinh's first international trip since he took the office earlier this month.
