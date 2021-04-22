Kamala Harris to speak with Guatemalan president on Monday - Axios

Kamala Harris to speak with Guatemalan president on Monday - AxiosReuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 06:30 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually on Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to the surge of migration, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a senior White House official. Harris will visit the region in June, according to the report https://bit.ly/3tBwe7k.
Harris said last week that she intends to visit Mexico and Guatemala soon as part of her plan to use diplomatic efforts to slow migration to the U.S.-Mexican border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Guatemalan
- Mexico
- Guatemala
- Harris
- Kamala Harris
- Alejandro Giammattei
- White House
ALSO READ
Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian COVID-19 vaccine
Mexico and Argentina call for debt relief for middle income nations
Mexican president and U.S. VP Harris discuss migration on call
Mexico and Argentina ask for debt relief for middle income nations
Mexico reports 5,499 new coronavirus cases and 596 more deaths