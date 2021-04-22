Left Menu

Critics denounce Japan asylum reform as human rights violation

A planned reform of Japan's asylum law that would make it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status drew fierce criticism on Thursday from lawyers, lawmakers and human rights groups who said it ran counter to international norms. The government says the proposed reform, which would mean asylum seekers could be deported after a third failed application, will solve the problem of long detentions of asylum seekers while they re-apply, or appeal against a rejection.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:16 IST
Critics denounce Japan asylum reform as human rights violation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNOCHA)

A planned reform of Japan's asylum law that would make it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status drew fierce criticism on Thursday from lawyers, lawmakers, and human rights groups who said it ran counter to international norms.

The government says the proposed reform, which would mean asylum seekers could be deported after a third failed application, will solve the problem of long detentions of asylum seekers while they reapply, or appeal against a rejection. As things stand, deportation orders are suspended while new applications or appeals are processed.

Some asylum seekers are granted provisional release during the process, meaning they can live relatively freely although they cannot work, others are held in government detention centers where they spend months or even years. This has been criticized by the United Nations Human Rights Council, which says detaining foreign nationals for extended periods is a violation of their human rights.

But lawyers, members of parliament, and human rights campaigners who met on Thursday to debate the issue said the proposed reform was not the right way to solve the problem of lengthy detentions. "Don't you think this reform embarrasses us on the international stage?" opposition lawmaker Kiyomi Tsujimoto said at the event.

"It's the government's role to protect the lives and rights of refugees, but it looks like their attitude is to take away these refugees' lives and ignore their fundamental rights," she said. Japanese governments and society have long been very reticent about immigration and asylum, despite the problem of an aging population and shrinking workforce that economists say could be alleviated by allowing more immigrants in.

In 2019, just 0.4% of asylum applications were successful in Japan, as opposed to 25.9% in Germany and 29.6% in the United States. The Justice Ministry says the reform is aimed at stopping the abuse of the asylum system and preventing long-term detentions, but critics at the event said it would violate human rights and in some cases even endanger lives.

"If the law in Japan changes and I'm forced to return, then I could be arrested and I might even get a death penalty," said an asylum seeker from Myanmar, who asked to be identified by her pseudonym Hpauyam given the sensitivity of her situation, at the event. "I'm really scared because my life could be in danger," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Technical experts at the World Health Organization WHO will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharms COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday. We wou...

FC Goa to play fresh legs against Persepolis FC in ACL second leg match

Debutants FC Goa will have another chance to make an impression against fancied Persepolis FC when they face the Iranian side in the second leg Group E league match of the AFC Champions League here on Friday.After playing out 0-0 draws agai...

Sweden not ready to lift COVID restrictions yet - PM Lofven

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, will postpone a tentative plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions due to the ongoing high levels of new infections, the government said on Thursday. Sweden is experiencing a sever...

Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under-30' list

Last year when the pandemic struck the country prompting the government to order a stringent lockdown, many businesses were shut following massive losses.But Vibha Harish, a 25-year old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, found abundant sun shinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021