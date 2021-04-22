Left Menu

Haryana, UP govt officials hindering Delhi's oxygen supply, says Dy CM Manish Sisodia

The main reason behind the oxygen shortage crisis in Delhi is the 'jungle raj' by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, asking the Central government to intervene in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The main reason behind the oxygen shortage crisis in Delhi is the 'jungle raj' by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, asking the Central government to intervene in the matter. While addressing a press conference here, Sisodia alleged that despite the Centre's increased oxygen allocation to the national capital, government officials and Police of the two states were not allowing the oxygen supply to leave for Delhi.

"The major reason behind Delhi's Oxygen crisis is 'jungle raj' for Oxygen by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Their government officers and police are not letting supply from their Oxygen plants come to Delhi. Our officers spoke to theirs and I tried to speak to the Centre but things are not changing on the ground," Sisodia said. He further emphasised that this was not the time to fight but to be united.

"When the Central government yesterday increased Delhi's oxygen allocation and fixed the same for other states too, why are the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh behaving as if they have some dispute with Delhi? This is not the time to fight each other but to be united," he said. As of yesterday, before the Centre increased the oxygen quota, Delhi had been allocated 378 MT of oxygen. Out of this, only 177 MT reached Delhi because of the 'dadagiri' of the UP and Haryana Police, Sisodia claimed.

Elaborating on the situation, he said that the day before yesterday the Uttar Pradesh police and state officials had not allowed the delivery of oxygen to Delhi, and yesterday, supply was stopped once again in Haryana. He appealed to the Central government to intervene in the matter, even if it meant deploying paramilitary forces to travel with the oxygen tankers.

"With folded hands, I appeal to the Central government to intervene in this matter. Since the state police is involved in stopping these oxygen tankers, please intervene even if you need to deploy paramilitary forces," the Centre added. Over the last few days, the national capital's health infrastructure has started to crack under the weight city's fourth COVID-19 wave

As many as 24,638 new cases and 249 related deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi health department informed. There are currently 85,364 active cases in the city, while the death toll stands at a grim 12,887. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.39 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is 31.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

