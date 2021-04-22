Indonesia president orders optimal search effort for missing submarine crew

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that he had ordered "optimal" search and rescue efforts for a submarine and its 53 crew that went missing in waters north of the island of Bali,

He said the crew were the "main priority" of the search and expressed his sympathy to the their family members over their ongoing ordeal.

