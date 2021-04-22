Left Menu

Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over COVID-19 situation, says Odisha will ramp up oxygen production to assist other states

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and said it is a war-like situation and asserted that Odisha will extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:44 IST
Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over COVID-19 situation, says Odisha will ramp up oxygen production to assist other states
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and said it is a war-like situation and asserted that Odisha will extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency. "Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi today over telephone and discussed about the covid situation in the country," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed.

"Patnaik said it is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation in the fight against covid at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation," it said. As many as 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, 2,009 recoveries, and seven deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the "alarming situation" in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued notice to the Centre seeking a response on kinds of immediate and effective action it can take to handle such situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5.00 pm NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-...

Israel targets tourism boost after rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Israels struggling tourism sector hopes to reap quick benefits when the country reopens next month after a rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Airlines are racing to add flights to Tel Aviv as groups of foreign tourists who have been vaccin...

Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a 30-per cent reduction in flights coming from high-risk COVID-19 nations like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in institutionalised quarantine centres in ...

China, Middle East dominate 2020 list of top state executioners: Report

While the year 2020 witnessed an overall decrease in the number of global death penalties, some countries increased the number of executions they carried out amidst the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021