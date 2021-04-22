Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over COVID-19 situation, says Odisha will ramp up oxygen production to assist other states

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and said it is a war-like situation and asserted that Odisha will extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency. "Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi today over telephone and discussed about the covid situation in the country," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed.

"Patnaik said it is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation in the fight against covid at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation," it said. As many as 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, 2,009 recoveries, and seven deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the "alarming situation" in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued notice to the Centre seeking a response on kinds of immediate and effective action it can take to handle such situation. (ANI)

