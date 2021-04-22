IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthen Royals here on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Siraj 8 Manan Vohra c Richardson b Jamieson 7 Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Washington 21 David Miller lbw b Siraj 0 Shivam Dube c Maxwell b Richardson 46 Riyan Parag c Chahal b Patel 25 Rahul Tewatia c Ahmed b Siraj 40 Chris Morris c Chahal b Patel 10 Shreyas Gopal not out 7 Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Patel 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 Extras: (b 5, w 8) 13 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/16 3/18 4/43 5/109 6/133 7/170 8/170 9/170 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-27-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-28-1, Kane Richardson 3-0-29-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-18-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-3. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)