Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:05 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthen Royals here on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Siraj 8 Manan Vohra c Richardson b Jamieson 7 Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Washington 21 David Miller lbw b Siraj 0 Shivam Dube c Maxwell b Richardson 46 Riyan Parag c Chahal b Patel 25 Rahul Tewatia c Ahmed b Siraj 40 Chris Morris c Chahal b Patel 10 Shreyas Gopal not out 7 Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Patel 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 Extras: (b 5, w 8) 13 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/16 3/18 4/43 5/109 6/133 7/170 8/170 9/170 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-27-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-28-1, Kane Richardson 3-0-29-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-18-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-3. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

RCB beat RR by 10 wickets in IPL

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century,while skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten half century as the duo guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match, here ...

Preliminary study shows Covishield protects against double mutant strain: CCMB director

Preliminary results of a study have shown that Covishield vaccine protects against the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, also known as the double mutant strain, Rakesh Mishra, director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on ...

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021