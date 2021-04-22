IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RRPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:05 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthen Royals here on Thursday.
Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Siraj 8 Manan Vohra c Richardson b Jamieson 7 Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Washington 21 David Miller lbw b Siraj 0 Shivam Dube c Maxwell b Richardson 46 Riyan Parag c Chahal b Patel 25 Rahul Tewatia c Ahmed b Siraj 40 Chris Morris c Chahal b Patel 10 Shreyas Gopal not out 7 Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Patel 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 Extras: (b 5, w 8) 13 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/16 3/18 4/43 5/109 6/133 7/170 8/170 9/170 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-27-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-28-1, Kane Richardson 3-0-29-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-18-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-3. More PTI PDS PDS PDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIA
Honduran delegation headed to Washington seeking U.S. aid to stem migration -government sources
China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics
Honduran delegation headed to Washington seeking U.S. aid to stem migration
Washington, Siraj showing their mettle for India augurs well for RCB, feels skipper Kohli