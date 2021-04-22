Left Menu

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IFAD)

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.

Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He said: "I wish you success in this beautiful decision to meet, walk together going forward, and I am with you all the way." Francis has made his environmental appeal a hallmark of his papacy, denouncing how wealthy countries have plundered God's creation for profit at the expense of poor and indigenous people.

In his message, Francis said the coronavirus pandemic has provided world leaders with an opportunity to come out better than before. He said: "And our concern is to see that the environment is cleaner, more pure and preserved."

