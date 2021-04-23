'This house is vaccinated' posters at Jodhpur houses where people have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses

In a bid to spread awareness regarding vaccination, Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (North) has started an initiative to encourage people by pasting posters stating "this house is vaccinated" at houses where people have received both their COVID-19 vaccine doses. The first-of-its-kind initiative which has been taken by the municipal body here sends a positive message among people regarding coronavirus vaccine and appreciate those, by pasting poster outside their houses, who already get themselves vaccinated.

"As per the direction of Mayor and with the help of the medical team, an initiative has been taken to appreciate those whose entire family has been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Under this initiative, we paste a poster stating that this house is vaccinated," Rohitashva Tomar, Commissioner of North Municipal Corporation told reporters on Thursday. He further said that in order to remove the misconception and getting people encouraged regarding the vaccine, the municipal body here in Jodhpur sends a positive message to society.

"The purpose of the initiative is to encourage people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated for the virus. Earlier we used to mark the houses as having COVID-19 positive cases. But this step has a positive approach. I urge people to get themselves vaccinated," the Commissioner said. While the Mayor of the city Kunti Deora Parihar said that we are pasting posters on houses where people aged above 45-years are living and they all got themselves vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"With this step, people will get encouraged and come to the vaccination centres to get themselves innoculated. From May 1, people above 18 years will be eligible for the vaccine," She said. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India will begin from May 1 and will include those above 18. (ANI)

