Left Menu

'This house is vaccinated' posters at Jodhpur houses where people have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses

In a bid to spread awareness regarding vaccination, Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (North) has started an initiative to encourage people by pasting posters stating "this house is vaccinated" at houses where people have received both their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:14 IST
'This house is vaccinated' posters at Jodhpur houses where people have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses
City Mayor along with Municipal Commissioner putting up a poster. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to spread awareness regarding vaccination, Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (North) has started an initiative to encourage people by pasting posters stating "this house is vaccinated" at houses where people have received both their COVID-19 vaccine doses. The first-of-its-kind initiative which has been taken by the municipal body here sends a positive message among people regarding coronavirus vaccine and appreciate those, by pasting poster outside their houses, who already get themselves vaccinated.

"As per the direction of Mayor and with the help of the medical team, an initiative has been taken to appreciate those whose entire family has been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Under this initiative, we paste a poster stating that this house is vaccinated," Rohitashva Tomar, Commissioner of North Municipal Corporation told reporters on Thursday. He further said that in order to remove the misconception and getting people encouraged regarding the vaccine, the municipal body here in Jodhpur sends a positive message to society.

"The purpose of the initiative is to encourage people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated for the virus. Earlier we used to mark the houses as having COVID-19 positive cases. But this step has a positive approach. I urge people to get themselves vaccinated," the Commissioner said. While the Mayor of the city Kunti Deora Parihar said that we are pasting posters on houses where people aged above 45-years are living and they all got themselves vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"With this step, people will get encouraged and come to the vaccination centres to get themselves innoculated. From May 1, people above 18 years will be eligible for the vaccine," She said. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India will begin from May 1 and will include those above 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A

Ten-man Atalanta wasted a chance to move into second place in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Europa League semifinalist Roma.Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten streak to six matches.Also, Napoli beat visiting Lazio 5-2 to move within two poi...

Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four game...

Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here. The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021