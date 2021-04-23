Left Menu

9 die as pick-up van falls into river in Patna

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:05 IST
At least nine people died when a pick-up van carrying them fell from a pontoon bridge into river Ganga in Patna's Danapur locality on Friday morning, District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said.

The driver of the vehicle with around 13 people on board lost control of it while crossing the Peepa Pul in Akihpur area, he said.

Four people swam to safety while nine died, the DM said.

The pick-up van was carrying members of a family returning from a marriage function at Akhipur to their Chitrakut Nagar residence in Danapur. The incident took place around 7.30 am, he said.

Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the dead.

BJP Lok Sabha member and former union minister Ramkripal Yadav reached the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Yadav told PTI that he was at the spot for nearly two hours and ensured speedy rescue efforts, which are being carried out by an NDRF team.

NDRF 9th Battalion Assistant Commandant (Bihta) Vinay Kumar said the pick-up van has been pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.

