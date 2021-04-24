Left Menu

BSF foils Pak attempt to drop arms by drones along IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled Pakistan's attempt to airdrop arms and ammunition by drones along the International Border (IB) when alert troops opened fire on two such flying objects on entering Indian airspace in Arnia sector here, a spokesperson of the force said.

Both the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were spotted hovering in Jabbowal and Vikram border outpost area between 4.30 am and 4.45 am and returned to the Pakistani side after the alert BSF personnel fired around 15 rounds in an attempt to bring them down, officials said.

Pakistan is using drones to drop weapons and drugs with the latest attempt coming at a time when there is peace on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir after India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the 2003 ceasefire agreement from the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

"Despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on IB in Jammu.

"Today (Saturday) alert BSF troops in Arnia foiled drones intrusion bid by Pakistan. Two drones/UAV were observed entering from the Pakistan side and were immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops, compelling them to retreat to Pakistan territory," Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said in a statement here.

Sandhu, who is also public relations officer BSF Jammu, said the BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition into India.

Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased, the officer said.

He said Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the IB through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in Indian territory but BSF have successfully repulsed such attempts in the past.

Last year on June 20, BSF shot down a Pakistani hexacopter drone with a payload of five-and-a-half kilograms including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades at the Pansar border outpost in Kathua district.

Soon after the successful foiling of the drone intrusion attempt, the BSF officials said the whole area had been cordoned off and a search operation was carried out to ensure that there was no dropping from the drones before returning to Pakistan.

However, nothing objectionable was found on the ground so far, the official of the border guarding force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

