CJI NV Ramana suspends SC's judicial work for today as mark of respect to deceased apex court judge
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana suspended Supreme Court's judicial work on Monday as a mark of respect to the late judge of the apex court, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:15 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana suspended Supreme Court's judicial work on Monday as a mark of respect to the late judge of the apex court, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram. The Judicial proceedings of the Apex Court today stand cancelled as a mark of respect to Justice Shantanagoudar, and all the cases, listed today, will be taken up for hearing tomorrow, said CJI N V Ramana.
63-year-old Sitting Supreme court judge, Justice Shantanagoudar passed away on late Saturday evening, after prolonged illness and was recently infected with pneumonia. Justice Shantanagoudar was born on May 5, 1958 and enrolled as a lawyer in September 1980.
He had mainly practiced in civil, criminal and writ matters. Justice Shantanagoudar was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and as a permanent Judge in 2004.
He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He was to retire on May 4, 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
