UK says jail term for British-Iranian aid worker inhumane and unjustified

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Monday criticized a one-year jail sentence given in Iran to British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision," Raab said in a statement. "We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK."

