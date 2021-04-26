UK says jail term for British-Iranian aid worker inhumane and unjustified

UK says jail term for British-Iranian aid worker inhumane and unjustifiedReuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:43 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Monday criticized a one-year jail sentence given in Iran to British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
"This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision," Raab said in a statement. "We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nazanin
- Raab
- British-Iranian
- British
- Dominic Raab
- Ratcliffe
- Iran
ALSO READ
UK and USA say Russia must de-escalate situation in Ukraine - UK's Raab
Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka
QUOTES-British royals react to Prince Philip's death
British Airways appoints Moran Birger as sales head for South Asia, Middle East, Africa
Czech children's author explores 'British Schindler' in new book