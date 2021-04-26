West Bengal elections: 75.06 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 34 assembly seats where polling is

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...
The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has set aside regulator Sebis order that had barred Morepen Laboratories from the capital markets for one year. Sebi, in September 2019, had prohibited Morepen Laboratories from the capital market for o...
The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries.AstraZeneca said in r...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday saying he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third-social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections, as reported in a newspaper.Johnson is facing a...