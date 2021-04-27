Fighting erupts in Myanmar near Thai border -Thai witnesses

Heavy fighting erupted in eastern Myanmar early on Tuesday close to the border with northwestern Thailand, witnesses in Thailand said.

“There has been heavy fighting at the Myanmar army outpost opposite Mae Sam Laep," said a provincial official from Mae Hong Son. "Our security officials are assessing the situation but so far there has been no report of impact on Thai side."

Others reported seeing the fighting across the Salween river. Video posted on social media showed fires and smoke rising.

