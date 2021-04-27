Karen forces capture Myanmar army outpost - group's spokesman

Forces of the Karen National Union (KNU) captured an outpost of the Myanmar army close to the border with Thailand early on Tuesday, the armed group's head of foreign affairs, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told Reuters.

He said the camp had been occupied and burned down and that the group was still checking on deaths and casualties.

