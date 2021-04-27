Three held in Delhi for black marketing of medical supplies

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three black marketeers who were allegedly engaged in hoarding and supply of oxygen cylinders, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters at a very high price. Four oxygen cylinders, five nitrogen cylinders, 20 flow meters and one Maruti Swift car used for peddling gas cylinders, were recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said the police.

After a tip-off that a peddler was about to make a sale of cylinders near Ghitorni Metro Station a trap was laid and one Maruti Swift car was checked which was being driven by a person namely Mohit, the police said. The police further stated that on searching the car, two oxygen cylinders were found from their possession, adding that the accused person disclosed about selling one big oxygen cylinder at a price of Rs 50,000 and other small oxygen cylinders at the price of Rs 30,000.

As per the police, the accused person disclosed that two others identified as Sumit and Ansar Ahmed used to supply them the oxygen cylinders at high rates to further sell them in the black market. The police said that their team swiftly acted and nabbed the associates of the accused persons namely Sumit and Ansar Ahmed with four more oxygen cylinders, five nitrogen cylinders and several flow meters from Mahipal farms, Aaya Nagar in New Delhi.

A case has been registered against the three accused persons under the Essential Commodities Act and 3 Epidemic Diseases Act in Fatehpur Beri police station, stated the police. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

