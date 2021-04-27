Left Menu

Delhi govt to import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand, 21 oxygen plants from France

This is an example of their nobility and I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all the governments, industrialists and organisations that are helping us tide over these tough times. The chief minister said that the number of SOS messages received from hospitals has reduced now as teams of the Centre and the Delhi government spent nights trying to overcome the oxygen shortage.Last week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday were particularly critical for Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:44 IST
Delhi govt to import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand, 21 oxygen plants from France

With Delhi facing a crippling shortage of life-saving oxygen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.

He said the situation has improved significantly in the past two days after the chaos witnessed last week due to an oxygen shortage.

Due to a shortage of tankers, the Delhi government was also facing problems in transporting its oxygen quota decided by the Centre, the chief minister said.

Within a month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France. The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

He thanked the Centre for providing five oxygen tankers to Delhi.

The Delhi government has urged the Centre to provide Indian Air Force aircraft for bringing oxygen tankers from Bangkok. The tankers will start arriving in Delhi from Wednesday, he stated.

''We are in talks with them and have received a positive response so far,'' he said.

Kejriwal, who had sought the help of chief ministers of other states and the country's top industrialists to resolve the oxygen crisis in the national capital, said ''tremendous'' cooperation has been received, with many of the contributors wishing not to be named.

''We have received a positive response from many of them. Most of them have placed one condition only that they wish to remain anonymous. This is an example of their nobility and I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all the governments, industrialists and organisations that are helping us tide over these tough times.'' The chief minister said that the number of SOS messages received from hospitals has reduced now as teams of the Centre and the Delhi government spent nights trying to overcome the oxygen shortage.

''Last week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday were particularly critical for Delhi. Oxygen was running low and we were fearful of a major mishap and deaths due to shortage,'' he said.

Saying that the current COVID 19 wave is extremely dangerous and contagious, he pointed to the growing demand for ICU beds for serious patients.

The Delhi government will add 1,200 ICU beds by May 10, including 500 each associated with LNJP and GTB hospitals and 200 at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID centre, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.As there are no direct flights fro...

Germany to airlift medical aid to India in coming days

Germany will in the coming days deliver medical equipment to India to help the country contain a surge in coronavirus infections, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.The equipment to be airlifted to India includes mobile stations...

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021