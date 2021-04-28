Biden nominates former DOJ official to lead civil division -White House

Biden nominates former DOJ official to lead civil division -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 01:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Javier Guzman for assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Civil Division, the White House said on Tuesday.
Guzman, who currently is the deputy general counsel at Harvard University, served as deputy associate attorney general in the Obama administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. earnings and inflation data
Grab set to announce deal with U.S. SPAC at $40 bln valuation - sources
Snake River in U.S. Pacific Northwest named most endangered by environmental group
Grab to announce merger with U.S. SPAC, to be valued at nearly $40 bln - sources