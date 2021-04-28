Britney Spears to address LA court about her conservatorship, judge says

Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in hearings. Her lawyer said on Tuesday that she had asked to speak to the court directly, but did not say what matters she wished to raise.

