Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act comes into force; now govt in Delhi means L-G

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 09:42 IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the legislation, the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor'' and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,'' the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a ''sad day for Indian democracy''.

