Karnataka Govt to procure additional 1 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine: CM

The Karnataka government is procuring one crore additional doses of COVID vaccine, Chief Minister B Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Work order in this regard has been placed, he said.

Government of India has so far supplied 99.40 lakh doses of vaccine to the state and 93.50 lakh doses have been administered, he said, adding, around 5.9 lakh doses are available.

Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group would be undertaken in a phased manner, the CM said.

''Government of India, on request of many states, has liberalised this phase (vaccination for 18-45 age group) for procurement of vaccines and implementation plan'', Yediyurappa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)