Left Menu

Karnataka Govt to procure additional 1 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine: CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:50 IST
Karnataka Govt to procure additional 1 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine: CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government is procuring one crore additional doses of COVID vaccine, Chief Minister B Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Work order in this regard has been placed, he said.

Government of India has so far supplied 99.40 lakh doses of vaccine to the state and 93.50 lakh doses have been administered, he said, adding, around 5.9 lakh doses are available.

Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group would be undertaken in a phased manner, the CM said.

''Government of India, on request of many states, has liberalised this phase (vaccination for 18-45 age group) for procurement of vaccines and implementation plan'', Yediyurappa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on final semester exams soon: Delhi University

The Delhi University on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.The university is slated to hold online exams for fin...

France's Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business ...

Pakistan to get 15.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next two months, says health minister

Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters on Thursday. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan had procured the vaccine from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac.He didnt giv...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021