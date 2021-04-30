Left Menu

Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in 'unclear place' -U.S. national security adviser

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on a return to compliance to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:21 IST
Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in 'unclear place' -U.S. national security adviser

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on a return to compliance to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan's comments followed the start this week of a third round of the talks in Vienna in which representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and European Union shuttle between U.S. and Iranian delegations.

"I'm not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are in ... an unclear place," Sullivan told an Aspen Security Forum webinar. "We've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about sanctions relief restrictions and a pathway back into the JCPOA." The acronym refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal's title. "But it is still uncertain as to whether this will culminate in a deal in Vienna," he said.

The agreement limited Iran's nuclear program to block the development of nuclear weapons. In return, Iran received relief from U.S. and international sanctions. Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018, reimposing and adding U.S. sanctions. In response, Tehran began breaching JCPOA restrictions.

President Joe Biden has pledged to return to the deal. Iran refused direct talks on resuming compliance in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions. Sullivan was asked whether the Iranians are negotiating in good faith.

"I guess good faith is always in the eye of the beholder," he said. "The Iranians have come in a serious way to have serious discussions about details and the teams are working through those details now." The main differences are over what U.S. sanctions will need to end, the steps Iran must take to resume its obligations to restrict its nuclear program and how to sequence the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan decries EU parliament's move on blasphemy laws

Pakistan on Friday decried a move by the European Parliament, which a day earlier adopted a resolution demanding Islamabad allow freedom for religious minorities and asked the EU to reconsider the South Asian countrys preferential trade sta...

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021