Left Menu

Thousands march in Colombia in fourth day of protests against tax plan

Unions and other groups kicked off marches on Wednesday to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the proposal, which originally leveled sales tax on public services and some food. Cali, the country's third-largest city, has seen the most vociferous marches, some looting and the burning of multiple city buses.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 06:52 IST
Thousands march in Colombia in fourth day of protests against tax plan

Thousands of Colombians took to the streets on Saturday for International Workers' Day marches and protests against a government tax reform proposal, in a fourth day of demonstrations that have resulted in at least six deaths. Unions and other groups kicked off marches on Wednesday to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the proposal, which originally leveled sales tax on public services and some food.

Cali, the country's third-largest city, has seen the most vociferous marches, some looting and the burning of multiple city buses. Death counts were inconsistent. National human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo said that three protesters died in Cali and another three deaths there were being investigated.

One death each occurred in Bogota and the city of Neiva, Camargo said. A police officer in the city of Soacha died of injuries sustained on Wednesday. A further 179 civilians and 216 police officers have been injured nationally. Rights organization Human Rights Watch said it had received reports of possible police abuse in Cali, and local human rights groups alleged up to 14 deaths occurred.

Cities at high risk for violence will continue to get military assistance, with accompanying human rights guarantees, Duque said in a Saturday evening video. Isolated vandalism, clashes between police and protesters and road blockades occurred in several cities on Saturday, and riot police were deployed in the capital.

Saturday's protests took place despite an announcement by Duque late on Friday that the reform will now not include sales tax on food or utilities or an expansion of income tax. The government insists the reform is vital to stabilizing Colombia's finances, maintaining its credit rating and funding social programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Counting of votes for high-stakes TN Assembly election begins

Counting of votes polled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 6 commenced on Sunday across the state amid tight security and in tune with fresh COVID-19 guidelines.The exercise began at 8 am in 75 counting centres spread across...

Counting begins for Bengal assembly polls under tight security

Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the...

Assembly election results: Counting of votes begins in 4 states, Puducherry

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections began in the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. While Assam and West Bengal saw multiple phases of polling, ...

'Saturday Night Live': Elon Musk sources skit ideas from Twitter

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday for feedback on potential Saturday Night Live skit ideas. Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do the billionaire tweeted.According to Fox News Musk is set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021